3818 Parkmont Ave

Property Amenities parking

Large, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, end of group townhouse in Glenham-Belford boasts a spacious living room, open concept dining room and kitchen that leads to private covered deck overlooking huge, fenced backyard and parking pad. Three ample sized carpeted bedrooms share a full bath upstairs. Enjoy central air, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, on site washer/dryer, and finished basement with half bath. Ideally located just off Walther Blvd close to city/county line, 695, 95, Hamilton, Morgan State, and more. This is a non-smoking unit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets.



Proof of renter's insurance required. Application qualifications: Minimum income of three times the monthly rent. 600+ credit score. No evictions ever or recent filings (ftpr), current accounts in good standing, and clean criminal and background check.

No Pets Allowed



