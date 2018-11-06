3814 ROLAND VIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Greenspring rowhome now available for rent! 3 bedrooms in the upper level with one full bathroom upstairs. Second full bathroom located in the lower level in finished basement that can be used as an extra room or living/recrational room. Freshly painted. Rear fenced yard. Plenty of street parking. Conveniently located near Loyola University, Sinai Hospital, 83 and many other fantastic Baltimore locations! Available Immediately! Property is section 8 approved. Schedule your appointment today! ***VOUCHERS WELCOMED*** Apply online: https://apply.link/idp6o