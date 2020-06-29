3716 FOSTER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Absolutely STUNNING 3 bed, 2 bath rowhome with PRIVATE PARKING PAD available for rent in Brewers Hill! Home has been TOTALLY REMODELED including a gorgeous new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded custom cabinets, gorgeous tile backsplash and more. Enjoy hardwood floors, HUGE CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, custom blinds on all windows, skylights in bathroom and bedroom, custom doors and more! No detail has been overlooked! Amazing location! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Tenants to pay $40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. If approved, a one-time flat processing fee of $60 is due at lease signing. ***LANDLORD MAY CONSIDER A LOWER RENT AMOUNT FOR A LONGER TERM LEASE*** Schedule your private showing today!