Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

3716 FOSTER AVENUE

3716 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Absolutely STUNNING 3 bed, 2 bath rowhome with PRIVATE PARKING PAD available for rent in Brewers Hill! Home has been TOTALLY REMODELED including a gorgeous new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded custom cabinets, gorgeous tile backsplash and more. Enjoy hardwood floors, HUGE CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, custom blinds on all windows, skylights in bathroom and bedroom, custom doors and more! No detail has been overlooked! Amazing location! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Tenants to pay $40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. If approved, a one-time flat processing fee of $60 is due at lease signing. ***LANDLORD MAY CONSIDER A LOWER RENT AMOUNT FOR A LONGER TERM LEASE*** Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
3716 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE have?
Some of 3716 FOSTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3716 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 FOSTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 FOSTER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3716 FOSTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 FOSTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3716 FOSTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3716 FOSTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 FOSTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 FOSTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

