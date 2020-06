Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan range refrigerator

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row home in located in the heart of Brooklyn, Maryland. This home has a nice size fenced front yard along with a back porch. Features of this property include laundry in basement which also has great storage space, bedrooms are very spacious with large closets, larger kitchen with a stove and refrigerator, and radiator heat and ceiling fan. Move in ready!