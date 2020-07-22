Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move right into this new renovation great for entertaining! Dining and living space open to family room with cozy fireplace and sunroom. New kitchen with white cabinets, upgraded counters and new stainless steel appliances. Then walk out to large new deck overlooking huge yard! Finished basement with half bath, laundry, and bonus room. Also features off-street parking, wood floors, new spacious main bathroom, three security cameras, new roof, and new heating and central air. Please note this is for Rent to own only. Terms to be negotiated with a contract of sale to commence at end of lease term.~Rental Criteria: Minimum 600 credit score; Minimum annual income 40 times the monthly rent. (Example $1,700 x 40=$68,000) Must pass criminal background check. Must provide income documentation. Must acquire renter's insurance as part of lease. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking in the house. Virtual Tour- https://properties.myhouselens.com/ub/16708/3707 Mohawk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207. Virtual Live Open House on Saturday, April 11th, 2-2:30 pm- https://www.facebook.com/events/247961243269392/