Baltimore, MD
3707 MOHAWK AVENUE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:15 PM

3707 MOHAWK AVENUE

3707 Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
2 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3707 Mohawk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Howard Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move right into this new renovation great for entertaining! Dining and living space open to family room with cozy fireplace and sunroom. New kitchen with white cabinets, upgraded counters and new stainless steel appliances. Then walk out to large new deck overlooking huge yard! Finished basement with half bath, laundry, and bonus room. Also features off-street parking, wood floors, new spacious main bathroom, three security cameras, new roof, and new heating and central air. Please note this is for Rent to own only. Terms to be negotiated with a contract of sale to commence at end of lease term.~Rental Criteria: Minimum 600 credit score; Minimum annual income 40 times the monthly rent. (Example $1,700 x 40=$68,000) Must pass criminal background check. Must provide income documentation. Must acquire renter's insurance as part of lease. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking in the house. Virtual Tour- https://properties.myhouselens.com/ub/16708/3707 Mohawk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207. Virtual Live Open House on Saturday, April 11th, 2-2:30 pm- https://www.facebook.com/events/247961243269392/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE have any available units?
3707 MOHAWK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE have?
Some of 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3707 MOHAWK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 MOHAWK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
