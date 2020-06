Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated 3BR/3BA end of group rowhome in historic Highlandtown, diagonal to the popular Dipasquales Italian Market! This home features high end finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms, private parking in the rear, and a rooftop deck with panoramic views. Spacious bedroom sizes w/ private bathroom for each. Hardwood floors and neutral paint throughout. Schedule your tour today!