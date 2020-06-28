3525 GOUGH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible Value~ Move in Ready Rental! This End Unit Rowhome in Highlandtown features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Freshly painted throughout. New bamboo hardwood flooring on the upper level. Updated kitchen with a gas stove, granite counters, modern grey cabinetry and breakfast bar. Have your morning coffee or tea in the breakfast room! The rear yard is fully fenced and has a low maintenance patio. It provides convenient but secure access to the street. Full size laundry and great storage in the lower level. Art galleries, shops and a cute corner pub are just a short distance away. Easy access to downtown and major routes - 895 & 95.