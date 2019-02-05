All apartments in Baltimore
351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C

351 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Location

351 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Unit 2C Available 08/01/19 Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom apartment in the Villages at Homeland West!
Close to Loyola, Hopkins and Notre Dame

Property highlights

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear balcony
- Gas, water, heat included in monthly rent
- Pool and rec room passes available
- Laundry facility just outside your door
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered with additional deposit

Available in August!

(RLNE4959551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C have any available units?
351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C have?
Some of 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C currently offering any rent specials?
351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C is pet friendly.
Does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C offer parking?
No, 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C does not offer parking.
Does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C have a pool?
Yes, 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C has a pool.
Does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C have accessible units?
No, 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Homeland Southway Unit 2C does not have units with dishwashers.
