3502 Kentucky Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Home Available on a quiet block! Spacious renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bath home. That offers hardwood floors, central AC, finished basement, huge deck off the kitchen, off street parking pad, quiet homeowners block and just minutes from shopping, schools and public transportation!
Cut and paste this link to schedule an appointment.
https://blueskyrealtyappointmentscheduler.as.me/
Section 8 Holders Only
or
BRHP Voucher Holder for 2 or more years or longer Accepted Only. Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4544836)