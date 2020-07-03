344 S. Calhoun St

Amenities
Great Rowhome Recently Rehabbed
- All applicants must submit, approve and pass a background check. We review all backgrounds as individuals and understand most people are not perfect. Please submit application to https://portal.bmorehousing.com prior to contacting property manager.
- First and last month due at signing.
- Rehabbed in 2013
- (3) Bedrooms
- (2) Full Bathrooms
- Washer / Dryer
- Central A/C
- Gas Force Air Heat
- Modern Look & Feel (exposed brick)
- 2 Blocks From Shopping Mall
* Online application at: https://portal.bmorehousing.com