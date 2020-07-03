All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

344 S. Calhoun St

344 South Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

344 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Rowhome Recently Rehabbed

- All applicants must submit, approve and pass a background check. We review all backgrounds as individuals and understand most people are not perfect. Please submit application to https://portal.bmorehousing.com prior to contacting property manager.

- First and last month due at signing.
- Rehabbed in 2013
- (3) Bedrooms
- (2) Full Bathrooms
- Washer / Dryer
- Central A/C
- Gas Force Air Heat
- Modern Look & Feel (exposed brick)
- 2 Blocks From Shopping Mall

* Online application at: https://portal.bmorehousing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 S. Calhoun St have any available units?
344 S. Calhoun St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 S. Calhoun St have?
Some of 344 S. Calhoun St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 S. Calhoun St currently offering any rent specials?
344 S. Calhoun St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 S. Calhoun St pet-friendly?
No, 344 S. Calhoun St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 344 S. Calhoun St offer parking?
No, 344 S. Calhoun St does not offer parking.
Does 344 S. Calhoun St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 S. Calhoun St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 S. Calhoun St have a pool?
No, 344 S. Calhoun St does not have a pool.
Does 344 S. Calhoun St have accessible units?
No, 344 S. Calhoun St does not have accessible units.
Does 344 S. Calhoun St have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 S. Calhoun St does not have units with dishwashers.

