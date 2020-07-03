344 S. Calhoun St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Rowhome Recently Rehabbed



- All applicants must submit, approve and pass a background check. We review all backgrounds as individuals and understand most people are not perfect. Please submit application to https://portal.bmorehousing.com prior to contacting property manager.



- First and last month due at signing.

- Rehabbed in 2013

- (3) Bedrooms

- (2) Full Bathrooms

- Washer / Dryer

- Central A/C

- Gas Force Air Heat

- Modern Look & Feel (exposed brick)

- 2 Blocks From Shopping Mall



* Online application at: https://portal.bmorehousing.com