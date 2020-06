Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry

Hurry to this awesome 2 bedroom (plus den/office) 1.5 bath end of group townhome in heart of Canton - just down the street from Canton Dog Park! CAC, FP, huge eat-in kitchen, hardwoods, exposed brick, laundry room/half bath just off kitchen. Perfect for roommates. Walk to all Canton attractions. Just around the corner from Canton Crossing, the Merritt Athletic club, grocery stores, etc. PETS ARE WELCOME!! Start packing...