3403 Keswick Rd

Hampdem Home Steps from the Avenue - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Hampden has everything you could possibly want, PLUS OFF STREET PARKING! Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and oven plus granite counter tops in the kitchen. An unfinished basement perfect for extra storage with a washer and dryer. Although it is just 1 bathroom, the amount of space is unimaginable for a city apartment with beautiful tile and great natural lighting. The enclosed back yard space and front porch are ideal for enjoying the neighborhood. Just a short walk to the Ave, Miracle on 34th St and just about everything Hampden has to offer. This 3 story home is available now. Pet friendly!!



