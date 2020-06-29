34 PALMER GREEN CT

Amenities

WELCOME to 72 acres in Baltimore City! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Cross Keys boasts a fireplace, 2 renovated baths, eat-in kitchen opening onto a family room and is in a FANTASTIC location. With close proximity to 83, 695, Roland Park & the inner harbor, this 2100 s.f. home is a winner. Hot water is included in rent, along with security, parking & the use of 3 pools. All windows & sliding glass doors have been replaced & their are parquet floors on the first floor. Come on in and enjoy.