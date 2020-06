Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located end of group Row Home! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home features, w/w carpet. hardwood floors, new HVAC, washer & dryer, and plenty of parking with a 2 car parking pad out back!! Located near St. Agnes hospital and Rt. 95. GOOD credit and excellent rental history a must! And must be able pass background check.