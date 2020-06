Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Newly Renovated 5 BR Home in Garwyn Oaks with Updated Kitchen and Brand New Appliances - Truly spacious 5 BD 2 BA home in tranquil residential neighborhood. Accepting vouchers. Features: ceiling fans, fireplace, new stainless steel appliances, covered front and back porch. Next to the 80 and 82 bus lines. Close to schools, restaurants, bars and coffee shops. To schedule a visit, call: 410-941-3129.



(RLNE5561592)