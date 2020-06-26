3301 FLEET STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated 1,600+ SQFT 3 Bed / 3 Full Bath End-Of-Group townhome complete with private, rear parking pad and long, panoramic rooftop deck in the heart of Canton mere steps away from Patterson Park and bar/restaurant highlights like Annabel Lees, The Chasseur, and Baltimore Taphouse! Tray ceilings, hardwood floors, and wall-to-wall exposed brick on the main floor with an open floor plan and attached luxury kitchen featuring 4-burner gas stove with under-oven burner and range hood, white shaker cabinets with matte black handles, deep marble countertops, SS appliances, and dual accent backsplashes. Updated bathrooms feature tiled flooring, pebble-textured shower bases, rich wood cabinetry, and dual vanity in the Master Bathroom! Three spacious, carpeted bedrooms each with their own separate bathroom or added family room space in fully finished basement. Contact John Stockton with Ron Howard and Associates of Remax Preferred for applications