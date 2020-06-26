All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3301 FLEET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3301 FLEET STREET
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

3301 FLEET STREET

3301 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3301 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 1,600+ SQFT 3 Bed / 3 Full Bath End-Of-Group townhome complete with private, rear parking pad and long, panoramic rooftop deck in the heart of Canton mere steps away from Patterson Park and bar/restaurant highlights like Annabel Lees, The Chasseur, and Baltimore Taphouse! Tray ceilings, hardwood floors, and wall-to-wall exposed brick on the main floor with an open floor plan and attached luxury kitchen featuring 4-burner gas stove with under-oven burner and range hood, white shaker cabinets with matte black handles, deep marble countertops, SS appliances, and dual accent backsplashes. Updated bathrooms feature tiled flooring, pebble-textured shower bases, rich wood cabinetry, and dual vanity in the Master Bathroom! Three spacious, carpeted bedrooms each with their own separate bathroom or added family room space in fully finished basement. Contact John Stockton with Ron Howard and Associates of Remax Preferred for applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 FLEET STREET have any available units?
3301 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 3301 FLEET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3301 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3301 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3301 FLEET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3301 FLEET STREET offers parking.
Does 3301 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 FLEET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 3301 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3301 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 3301 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 FLEET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland