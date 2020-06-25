All apartments in Baltimore
3242 Barclay St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

3242 Barclay St

3242 Barclay Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3242 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Must-see 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Minutes to Hopkins! - One-of-a-kind 2 bedroom end unit townhome just minutes from Hopkins University and MedStar Union Memorial! Charming interior boasts wood flooring and exposed brick highlighting a generous living/dining area. Bright open kitchen includes generous storage with gas range and built-in dishwasher leading to a convenient rear parking pad! Spacious upper level bedrooms share and updated spa bath featuring tile flooring, modern fixtures, and soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer/dryer included!

Small pets considered with deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5679439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Barclay St have any available units?
3242 Barclay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Barclay St have?
Some of 3242 Barclay St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Barclay St currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Barclay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Barclay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Barclay St is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Barclay St offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Barclay St offers parking.
Does 3242 Barclay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 Barclay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Barclay St have a pool?
No, 3242 Barclay St does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Barclay St have accessible units?
No, 3242 Barclay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Barclay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 Barclay St has units with dishwashers.

