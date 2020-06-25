3242 Barclay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Must-see 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Minutes to Hopkins! - One-of-a-kind 2 bedroom end unit townhome just minutes from Hopkins University and MedStar Union Memorial! Charming interior boasts wood flooring and exposed brick highlighting a generous living/dining area. Bright open kitchen includes generous storage with gas range and built-in dishwasher leading to a convenient rear parking pad! Spacious upper level bedrooms share and updated spa bath featuring tile flooring, modern fixtures, and soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer/dryer included!



Small pets considered with deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5679439)