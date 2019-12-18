3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3BdRm 1Bth Porch front house with concrete backyard, partially finished basement, forced air heat and fully carpeted floors. area in the basement with window and separate entrance can be used as an addition Bdrm. Washer dryer, Microwave, gas stove and frost free fridge included. In the Hanlon Longwood neighborhood in Baltimore. Nearby parks include Hanlon Park, Carlins Park (historical) and Gwynns Falls Park. Gwynns Falls Pkwy has a Walk Score of 64 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.



Amenities

amenity icon

Air Conditioning

amenity icon

Carpet

amenity icon

Central Heat

amenity icon

Deck

amenity icon

Hardwood Floor

amenity icon

In Unit Laundry