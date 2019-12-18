All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019

3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy

3200 Gwynns Falls Parkway
Location

3200 Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21216
Hanlon Longwood

3BdRm 1Bth Porch front house with concrete backyard, partially finished basement, forced air heat and fully carpeted floors. area in the basement with window and separate entrance can be used as an addition Bdrm. Washer dryer, Microwave, gas stove and frost free fridge included. In the Hanlon Longwood neighborhood in Baltimore. Nearby parks include Hanlon Park, Carlins Park (historical) and Gwynns Falls Park. Gwynns Falls Pkwy has a Walk Score of 64 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have any available units?
3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have?
Some of 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy offer parking?
No, 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

