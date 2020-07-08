320 S MADEIRA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One of a kind end unit carriage house with a HUGE fenced yard and garage parking in Fells Point. If you love your dog you will rent this home! 1 Block to the park and only several blocks from the water. This spacious home has a large gourmet chef's kitchen, two bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. There is also a large living space on the main level, gleaming hardwood flooring, large open living space and floor plan. Custom stone floors in the kitchen, walk out to a huge deck. Though the inside of this home is amazing, its best features are found outside. The large, private yard has several spaces to relax, including a patio with a ceiling fan and under the beautiful trellis. The private garage not only has space for your vehicle, but ample storage space as well. If you would like to venture out of your urban oasis, Patterson Park is a block away, walk to everything in Fells Point or Canton.