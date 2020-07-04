313 Albemarle Street

Amenities

Charming two level carriage house located in the heart of Little Italy. This little house offers large carpeted bedroom with nice sized replacement windows offering lots of natural light, full bath off the bedroom with linen closet. 2nd level stackable laundry for tenants private use, On the main level tenant will enjoy a open floorplan with a galley kitchen and a large living / dining area. Enjoy what Little Italy has to offer with this charming community just outside your door. Easy walk to the Inner Harbor or Harbor East. The property is pet friendly ask about the requirements. Ready for move in



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.