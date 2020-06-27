305 UNDERWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, remodeled end unit semi-detached town home with attached garage in charming community!! Gleaming hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and totally updated eat-in kitchen features large bay window, stainless appliances, modern fixtures, and tile backsplash. Large, beautiful fireplace in living room that walks out to fenced yard and patio, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms with fully updated master and hall bathrooms. Finished basement with 3rd updated bathroom adds tons of living space. Conveniently located to major commuter routes, as well as Loyola University, Johns Hopkins University, and Notre Dame of Maryland. Stop by to see all the features for yourself, this incredibly charming home will not last long!