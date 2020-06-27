All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 305 UNDERWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
305 UNDERWOOD COURT
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

305 UNDERWOOD COURT

305 Underwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Underwood Court, Baltimore, MD 21212
Kernewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, remodeled end unit semi-detached town home with attached garage in charming community!! Gleaming hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and totally updated eat-in kitchen features large bay window, stainless appliances, modern fixtures, and tile backsplash. Large, beautiful fireplace in living room that walks out to fenced yard and patio, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms with fully updated master and hall bathrooms. Finished basement with 3rd updated bathroom adds tons of living space. Conveniently located to major commuter routes, as well as Loyola University, Johns Hopkins University, and Notre Dame of Maryland. Stop by to see all the features for yourself, this incredibly charming home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT have any available units?
305 UNDERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 305 UNDERWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 UNDERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
305 UNDERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 UNDERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 305 UNDERWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 305 UNDERWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 UNDERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 305 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 305 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 305 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland