Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr maintenance

305 S. Ann Street Available 05/16/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Fells Point - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Fells Point with hardwood floors and designer accents throughout. The spacious modern kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite countertop. The third-floor master suite has a huge bedroom and separate bath with a walk-in closet/dressing area. Additional features include an enclosed rear courtyard and exposed brick accent walls.



Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis and with additional deposit.

Renters Insurance Required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



