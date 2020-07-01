All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

305 S. Ann Street

305 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
305 S. Ann Street Available 05/16/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Fells Point - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Fells Point with hardwood floors and designer accents throughout. The spacious modern kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite countertop. The third-floor master suite has a huge bedroom and separate bath with a walk-in closet/dressing area. Additional features include an enclosed rear courtyard and exposed brick accent walls.

Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis and with additional deposit.
Renters Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2769049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 S. Ann Street have any available units?
305 S. Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 S. Ann Street have?
Some of 305 S. Ann Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 S. Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 S. Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 S. Ann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 S. Ann Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 S. Ann Street offer parking?
No, 305 S. Ann Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 S. Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 S. Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 S. Ann Street have a pool?
No, 305 S. Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 S. Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 305 S. Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 S. Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 S. Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.

