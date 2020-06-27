All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3033 BELMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3033 BELMONT AVENUE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

3033 BELMONT AVENUE

3033 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 Belmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Updated kitchen cabinets, flooring and appliances.- The home is located in the Rosemont Community in Baltimore City. The new resident will enjoy nearby shopping, schools and public transportation.- Steady employment is a must! All Voucher Tenants Welcome!! Contact agent for details.- Submit Rental Application w 2 Recent Paystubs (or Proof of Income)- Bright & Sunny NEWLY RENOVATED 3bd/1bth brick front row home.- Enjoy SPACIOUS rooms with NEW CABINETRY and COUNTERS. - Sep Living & Dining Rms. QUIET well-kept street. - $50 app fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE have any available units?
3033 BELMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3033 BELMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3033 BELMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 BELMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 BELMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 BELMONT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland