This is a newly renovated home located in Elderly Park, it is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! This townhome is completely renovated with pergo flooring, tile and new carpeting in the bedrooms. The basement is finished with a full bathroom downstairs and washer and dryer hookups.



Property Highlights:



* Pergo Flooring

* Newly Renovated

* Finished Basement

* New Carpeting

* Back Yard Access



Available NOW!



