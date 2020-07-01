3011 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

Come see this charming 2 (possibly 3) bedroom townhouse, just a few blocks from the town square. Exposed brick, newly renovated kitchen, rooftop deck, 2.5 baths, and finished basement. Excellent condition!