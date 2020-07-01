Come see this charming 2 (possibly 3) bedroom townhouse, just a few blocks from the town square. Exposed brick, newly renovated kitchen, rooftop deck, 2.5 baths, and finished basement. Excellent condition!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
3011 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 3011 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3011 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.