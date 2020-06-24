All apartments in Baltimore
3002 Hudson St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3002 Hudson St.

3002 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fall in love with this spectacular townhome in Canton. The hardwood flooring is accented with exposed brick walls throughout the first floor. In the kitchen is plenty of counter space and beautiful bright white cabinets. The stainless- steel appliances accessible to you include; built in microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. Upstairs in both bedrooms is wall to wall carpet and great closet space. The main bathroom includes a custom wall surround. The washer and dryer are in the unfinished basement, which provides additional storage space.

Hardwood Floors
In Unit Washer and Dryer
Unfinished Basement
Exposed Brick Wall Accents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Hudson St. have any available units?
3002 Hudson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Hudson St. have?
Some of 3002 Hudson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Hudson St. currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Hudson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Hudson St. pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Hudson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3002 Hudson St. offer parking?
No, 3002 Hudson St. does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Hudson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Hudson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Hudson St. have a pool?
No, 3002 Hudson St. does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Hudson St. have accessible units?
No, 3002 Hudson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Hudson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Hudson St. has units with dishwashers.

