3002 Hudson St.

Amenities
Fall in love with this spectacular townhome in Canton. The hardwood flooring is accented with exposed brick walls throughout the first floor. In the kitchen is plenty of counter space and beautiful bright white cabinets. The stainless- steel appliances accessible to you include; built in microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. Upstairs in both bedrooms is wall to wall carpet and great closet space. The main bathroom includes a custom wall surround. The washer and dryer are in the unfinished basement, which provides additional storage space.
Hardwood Floors
In Unit Washer and Dryer
Unfinished Basement
Exposed Brick Wall Accents