Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2923 VIOLET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2923 VIOLET
2923 Violet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2923 Violet Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2923 VIOLET have any available units?
2923 VIOLET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2923 VIOLET currently offering any rent specials?
2923 VIOLET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 VIOLET pet-friendly?
No, 2923 VIOLET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2923 VIOLET offer parking?
No, 2923 VIOLET does not offer parking.
Does 2923 VIOLET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 VIOLET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 VIOLET have a pool?
No, 2923 VIOLET does not have a pool.
Does 2923 VIOLET have accessible units?
No, 2923 VIOLET does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 VIOLET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 VIOLET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 VIOLET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 VIOLET does not have units with air conditioning.
