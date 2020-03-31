2920 ELLIOTT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

*Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please wear a face-covering and wash your hands prior to any appointments. Thank you for your cooperation.* Where Captain John O'Donnell would probably live today. Come and see this unique 4 BR & 4 BA home located in the heart of Canton, MD in Southeast Baltimore. This distinctive property has over 3,300 sq. ft. of living space. If historic charm and size matter, this is this place for you. The extra-large bedrooms each have en suite full bathrooms. There are separate living rooms located on the first and second floors. The restored brick walls and hardwood flooring compliment the high ceilings throughout the home. A commercial kitchen is here for the enjoyment of any chef. There is laundry on-site, and the unfinished basement offers opportunity for some storage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. For an additional cost, their is a fully or partially furnished option. O'Donnell Square and its shops and restaurants, along with the water are just a block away. 137-acre Patterson Park, as well as grocery stores, playgrounds, and the waterfront promenade are all a short walk away. Close to I-95, I-895, I-83, downtown, Fells Point, Harbor East, Johns Hopkins Medical Center. NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE. Each potential tenant will have to submit an application and have a background check. Please contact the listing agent directly for showings. Available July 1st.