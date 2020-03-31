All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:02 PM

2920 ELLIOTT STREET

2920 Elliott Street · (443) 570-9977
Location

2920 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
*Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please wear a face-covering and wash your hands prior to any appointments. Thank you for your cooperation.* Where Captain John O'Donnell would probably live today. Come and see this unique 4 BR & 4 BA home located in the heart of Canton, MD in Southeast Baltimore. This distinctive property has over 3,300 sq. ft. of living space. If historic charm and size matter, this is this place for you. The extra-large bedrooms each have en suite full bathrooms. There are separate living rooms located on the first and second floors. The restored brick walls and hardwood flooring compliment the high ceilings throughout the home. A commercial kitchen is here for the enjoyment of any chef. There is laundry on-site, and the unfinished basement offers opportunity for some storage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. For an additional cost, their is a fully or partially furnished option. O'Donnell Square and its shops and restaurants, along with the water are just a block away. 137-acre Patterson Park, as well as grocery stores, playgrounds, and the waterfront promenade are all a short walk away. Close to I-95, I-895, I-83, downtown, Fells Point, Harbor East, Johns Hopkins Medical Center. NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE. Each potential tenant will have to submit an application and have a background check. Please contact the listing agent directly for showings. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
2920 ELLIOTT STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET have?
Some of 2920 ELLIOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2920 ELLIOTT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2920 ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 2920 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 ELLIOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 2920 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2920 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 ELLIOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
