2918 HUDSON STREET
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

2918 HUDSON STREET

2918 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Rental in the heart of Canton. Walk to everything, The Square, Restaurants and Bars, Dog parks, Shopping Stores, Merritt Athletic Club, 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath a 3th room could be small bedroom or office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

