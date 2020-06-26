2918 HUDSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly dog park microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Rental in the heart of Canton. Walk to everything, The Square, Restaurants and Bars, Dog parks, Shopping Stores, Merritt Athletic Club, 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath a 3th room could be small bedroom or office