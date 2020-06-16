All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2917 KESWICK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2917 KESWICK ROAD
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

2917 KESWICK ROAD

2917 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2917 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Industrial, artistic and comfortable space full of natural light! Custom built- ins, wood burning stove with concrete detailing, Two separate spacious bedrooms with center hall bath, large eat in kitchen with tons of storage, custom hardwood floors and an amazing deck and garden. plus a huge basement with 7 foot ceilings. Lots of storage in basement as well as a multi purpose tub. Private, fenced backyard backs to Wyman Park. Close to all the fun things Hampden Remington and Charles Village have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 KESWICK ROAD have any available units?
2917 KESWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 KESWICK ROAD have?
Some of 2917 KESWICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 KESWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2917 KESWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 KESWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2917 KESWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2917 KESWICK ROAD offer parking?
No, 2917 KESWICK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2917 KESWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 KESWICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 KESWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2917 KESWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2917 KESWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2917 KESWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 KESWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 KESWICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland