2917 KESWICK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Industrial, artistic and comfortable space full of natural light! Custom built- ins, wood burning stove with concrete detailing, Two separate spacious bedrooms with center hall bath, large eat in kitchen with tons of storage, custom hardwood floors and an amazing deck and garden. plus a huge basement with 7 foot ceilings. Lots of storage in basement as well as a multi purpose tub. Private, fenced backyard backs to Wyman Park. Close to all the fun things Hampden Remington and Charles Village have to offer.