All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2908 Hilldale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2908 Hilldale Avenue
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:55 PM

2908 Hilldale Avenue

2908 Hilldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2908 Hilldale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue have any available units?
2908 Hilldale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2908 Hilldale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Hilldale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Hilldale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue offer parking?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Hilldale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 Hilldale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland