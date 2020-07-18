All apartments in Baltimore
2905 GUILFORD AVENUE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

2905 GUILFORD AVENUE

2905 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Picture the perfect east coast ~college town~. People buzzing about on bikes or on foot along the tree lined streets and stately Victorian townhomes. Solid brick fronts, laced with intricate wood details, ample front porches to hang out with friends and private back yards. The area, Abell, is favored by Johns Hopkins Homewood campus educators and students and Union Memorial Hospital professionals. In fact, this property has been continuously occupied by grad students since the complete renovation in 2017. Inside, you~d be right to expect spacious rooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful wood moldings. You will also find updated HVAC, electric and plumbing systems. The elevated front offers added privacy and quiet from the light street traffic. The unfinished basement is thoroughly cleaned and provides massive storage space but can be easily converted to additional living quarters for tenants or live-in landlord arrangement. It already has a separate utilities meter and zoned for multi-unit use. Within a walking distance you~ll discover your favorite Charles Village hangout, enjoy an exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art, catch an open-air concert at the BMA Sculpture Garden or a run along Stony Run in the Wyman Park. The local bounty is available at the 32nd St. Farmer~s Market each Saturday. Even more dining choices exist at the nearby Hampden and Remington. Downtown is but a few minutes further away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

