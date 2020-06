Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 144086



Beautifully renovated house. Open floor plan with a ton of natural light. This gem has dark hardwood floors and carpet in the large bedrooms. House has central air and Heat with a washer and dryer in the basement. House is close to Druid Hill Park, Zoo and public transportation.

No Pets Allowed



