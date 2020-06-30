2824 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Perfect location! Canton Square --charming and just the right amount of space! Renovated kitchen and renovated (two) full bathrooms.. parking pad is a bonus! Open floor plan with a double stack washer and dryer in the unit on the first floor. Two bedrooms with two full bathrooms will accommodate a roommate situation.. Neutral decor and lots of natural light.. recessed lighting and granite counters are other features. Located right on Canton square, you can walk to everything including the Safeway, shopping, pubs and Merritt athletic gym and pool. One block from the waterfront, water taxi and promenade that circles the harbor... Easy access to i-95 and both tunnels as well as Hopkins on Broadway, Wolfe Street or Bayview. .. if you're looking to live in the Canton community this is the space for you!