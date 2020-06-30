All apartments in Baltimore
2824 O'DONNELL STREET

2824 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2824 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Perfect location! Canton Square --charming and just the right amount of space! Renovated kitchen and renovated (two) full bathrooms.. parking pad is a bonus! Open floor plan with a double stack washer and dryer in the unit on the first floor. Two bedrooms with two full bathrooms will accommodate a roommate situation.. Neutral decor and lots of natural light.. recessed lighting and granite counters are other features. Located right on Canton square, you can walk to everything including the Safeway, shopping, pubs and Merritt athletic gym and pool. One block from the waterfront, water taxi and promenade that circles the harbor... Easy access to i-95 and both tunnels as well as Hopkins on Broadway, Wolfe Street or Bayview. .. if you're looking to live in the Canton community this is the space for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET have any available units?
2824 O'DONNELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET have?
Some of 2824 O'DONNELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 O'DONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2824 O'DONNELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 O'DONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2824 O'DONNELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2824 O'DONNELL STREET offers parking.
Does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 O'DONNELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2824 O'DONNELL STREET has a pool.
Does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2824 O'DONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 O'DONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 O'DONNELL STREET has units with dishwashers.

