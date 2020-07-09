2752 Kinsey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Shipley Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Big , fully renovated 3 bedroom porch front home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring ceramic tile floor. Big bathroom . WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
