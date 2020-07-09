All apartments in Baltimore
2752 KINSEY AVENUE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

2752 KINSEY AVENUE

2752 Kinsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Kinsey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big , fully renovated 3 bedroom porch front home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring ceramic tile floor. Big bathroom . WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE have any available units?
2752 KINSEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2752 KINSEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2752 KINSEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 KINSEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 KINSEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 KINSEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

