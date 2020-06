Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

PRICE IMPROVED!! WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN THE HEART OF CANTON! HARDWOOD IN THE LIVING/DINING ROOM AREA!! THE KITCHEN BOASTS A UNIQUE SLATE FLOOR! THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! STEP OUTSIDE TO A BEAUTIFUL DECK WITH A BUILT IN WET BAR AND PERGOLA FOR ENTERTAINING! THE LOWER LEVEL COULD BE USED AS A 2ND BEDROOM OR FAMILY ROOM! MUST USE L & F APPLICATION AND LEASE! $55.00 APPLICATION FEE!!CERTIFIED FUNDS TOO PLEASE!