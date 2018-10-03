Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, home in Baltimore’s hippest neighborhood, Remington. Easy walk to JHU, centrally located between R. House, Clavel, WC Harlan, 29th st Tavern and Charmingtons. One of the best blocks in Remington with great neighbors. The home has central AC and forced heat, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge relaxing outdoor deck with a smaller upper deck off the back bedroom, fully finished basement with half bath, Jacuzzi tub, security system, upstairs laundry. This property is pet-friendly, with an approved pet. Pet fee will apply. Available for move in Sept 1st. Book your showing now, this one won’t last long.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2725-hampden-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.