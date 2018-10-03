All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2725 Hampden Ave

2725 Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Hampden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, home in Baltimore’s hippest neighborhood, Remington. Easy walk to JHU, centrally located between R. House, Clavel, WC Harlan, 29th st Tavern and Charmingtons. One of the best blocks in Remington with great neighbors. The home has central AC and forced heat, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, huge relaxing outdoor deck with a smaller upper deck off the back bedroom, fully finished basement with half bath, Jacuzzi tub, security system, upstairs laundry. This property is pet-friendly, with an approved pet. Pet fee will apply. Available for move in Sept 1st. Book your showing now, this one won’t last long.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2725-hampden-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Hampden Ave have any available units?
2725 Hampden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Hampden Ave have?
Some of 2725 Hampden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Hampden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Hampden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Hampden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Hampden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Hampden Ave offer parking?
No, 2725 Hampden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Hampden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Hampden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Hampden Ave have a pool?
No, 2725 Hampden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Hampden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2725 Hampden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Hampden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Hampden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
