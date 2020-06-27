All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2717 FAIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2717 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

2717 FAIT AVENUE

2717 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2717 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
alarm system
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
Come and see this beautiful townhome that's ready to move in! Boasting its luxury features such as skylights, exposed brick, recessed lighting, crown molding, and a Large covered balcony off of the Master Bedroom with an attached private marble bath. Some added elements include an alarm system, washer and dryer on bedroom level, separate full bath, half bath on the main level, ample storage in the basement, as well as a separate living room! Come check out this home and everything canton has to offer! Located in close proximity to canton Square, Retail Shopping, Local Dining, Patterson Park, Hopkins, and all Major Highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2717 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2717 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2717 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2717 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2717 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2717 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2717 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2717 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2717 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2717 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland