2717 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher alarm system microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

Come and see this beautiful townhome that's ready to move in! Boasting its luxury features such as skylights, exposed brick, recessed lighting, crown molding, and a Large covered balcony off of the Master Bedroom with an attached private marble bath. Some added elements include an alarm system, washer and dryer on bedroom level, separate full bath, half bath on the main level, ample storage in the basement, as well as a separate living room! Come check out this home and everything canton has to offer! Located in close proximity to canton Square, Retail Shopping, Local Dining, Patterson Park, Hopkins, and all Major Highways!