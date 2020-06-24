All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2704 MARYLAND AVENUE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

2704 MARYLAND AVENUE

2704 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
This Lovely newly renovated 4-level large 7 bed room 3.5 Bath Charles Village townhouse is good for a group of 7 people or a group of 6 people plus one person. New hard flooring throughout the house and many updates! Large bed rooms with more space in basement. Large family room on 1st floor. Main floor washer/dryer and half bath; spacious kitchen, brand new SS dishwasher. Ample free off-street parking. Great location next to Johns Hopkins University, city bus stop, R House, Parts and Labor, Single Carrot Theater, Coffee Shop, restaurants, art museums, and more! Available 4/1/19. A great home for JHU students, young people and families enjoy city life! A MUST See! Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2704 MARYLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2704 MARYLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 MARYLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
