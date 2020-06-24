2704 MARYLAND AVENUE

Amenities
This Lovely newly renovated 4-level large 7 bed room 3.5 Bath Charles Village townhouse is good for a group of 7 people or a group of 6 people plus one person. New hard flooring throughout the house and many updates! Large bed rooms with more space in basement. Large family room on 1st floor. Main floor washer/dryer and half bath; spacious kitchen, brand new SS dishwasher. Ample free off-street parking. Great location next to Johns Hopkins University, city bus stop, R House, Parts and Labor, Single Carrot Theater, Coffee Shop, restaurants, art museums, and more! Available 4/1/19. A great home for JHU students, young people and families enjoy city life! A MUST See! Ready to move in.