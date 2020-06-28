All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:07 AM

2619 St Paul St

2619 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bed/ 2 bath recently remodeled Charles Village brownstone with contemporary finishes. This amazing apartment features a totally renovated kitchen and large bathroom, screened in backporch, multiple skylights and original wood flooring throughout. Amenities include, in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, food disposal, central A/C.

It is in walking distance to Johns Hopkins Homewood campus, Penn Station, Waverly Market, the free circulator bus, and a host of amazing restaurants in Charles Village and Remington Row and adjacent to Margaret Brent Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 St Paul St have any available units?
2619 St Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 St Paul St have?
Some of 2619 St Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 St Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
2619 St Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 St Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 St Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 2619 St Paul St offer parking?
No, 2619 St Paul St does not offer parking.
Does 2619 St Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 St Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 St Paul St have a pool?
No, 2619 St Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 2619 St Paul St have accessible units?
No, 2619 St Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 St Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 St Paul St has units with dishwashers.
