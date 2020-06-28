2619 St Paul St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bed/ 2 bath recently remodeled Charles Village brownstone with contemporary finishes. This amazing apartment features a totally renovated kitchen and large bathroom, screened in backporch, multiple skylights and original wood flooring throughout. Amenities include, in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, food disposal, central A/C.



It is in walking distance to Johns Hopkins Homewood campus, Penn Station, Waverly Market, the free circulator bus, and a host of amazing restaurants in Charles Village and Remington Row and adjacent to Margaret Brent Elementary School.