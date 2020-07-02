All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2608 HUDSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2608 HUDSON STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

2608 HUDSON STREET

2608 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2608 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Renovated Row Home in Canton! Just blocks from the water, Can Company, Safeway. This home features exposed brick, wood floors, an open layout, gourmet kitchen, fenced in rear yard perfect for Entertaining! 2nd floor features 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 full renovated full bath with double vanity, washer and dryer on second floor. Basement is unfinished and has lots of room for storage and is dry with french drain installed. Make this your new DREAM HOME NOW! Start living the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
2608 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 2608 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2608 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2608 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2608 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2608 HUDSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2608 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2608 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2608 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2608 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland