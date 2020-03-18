All apartments in Baltimore
2532 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:31 AM

2532 FAIT AVENUE

2532 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Come home to this delightful gem in Canton! Great use of space. Perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Cook your meals in the gourmet kitchen, serve them in your separate dining area. Or grill out on the patio. W/D on bedroom level. Master bedroom has bonus room that can serve as office, den, guest room, exercise room - use your imagination! Extra storage in shed. Gleaming hardwood floors, tankless water heater, huge bathroom, short walk to shopping, dining, night life, Patterson Park. Also for sale at MLS #1001969236.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

