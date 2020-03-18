2532 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym bbq/grill extra storage

Come home to this delightful gem in Canton! Great use of space. Perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Cook your meals in the gourmet kitchen, serve them in your separate dining area. Or grill out on the patio. W/D on bedroom level. Master bedroom has bonus room that can serve as office, den, guest room, exercise room - use your imagination! Extra storage in shed. Gleaming hardwood floors, tankless water heater, huge bathroom, short walk to shopping, dining, night life, Patterson Park. Also for sale at MLS #1001969236.