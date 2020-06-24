2524 W Mosher St

Amenities

patio / balcony carport carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2-level Single family house w/unfinished basement (for storage only).

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single-family house in Bridgeview - Greenlawn. Front porch, and rear patio seating. New living room/dining room flooring. New 2nd level carpeting, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and half bath. Skylight on 2nd-level. Appliances included: Stove and refrigerator.

Huge private off-street parking pad in the rear. Comes with ADT monitored security system, and security bars on all lower-level windows.

$1100.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit.