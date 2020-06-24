All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2524 W Mosher St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2524 W Mosher St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:13 AM

2524 W Mosher St

2524 Mosher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2524 Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Bridgeview-Greenlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2-level Single family house w/unfinished basement (for storage only).
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single-family house in Bridgeview - Greenlawn. Front porch, and rear patio seating. New living room/dining room flooring. New 2nd level carpeting, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and half bath. Skylight on 2nd-level. Appliances included: Stove and refrigerator.
Huge private off-street parking pad in the rear. Comes with ADT monitored security system, and security bars on all lower-level windows.
$1100.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 W Mosher St have any available units?
2524 W Mosher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 W Mosher St have?
Some of 2524 W Mosher St's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 W Mosher St currently offering any rent specials?
2524 W Mosher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 W Mosher St pet-friendly?
No, 2524 W Mosher St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2524 W Mosher St offer parking?
Yes, 2524 W Mosher St offers parking.
Does 2524 W Mosher St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 W Mosher St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 W Mosher St have a pool?
No, 2524 W Mosher St does not have a pool.
Does 2524 W Mosher St have accessible units?
No, 2524 W Mosher St does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 W Mosher St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 W Mosher St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland