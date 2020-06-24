250 PRESIDENT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities conference room elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage

Don~t Miss your chance to reside in this Pristine 2 Br/ 2ba condo located in the heart of Harbor East. With a massive walk in closet, and His and Hers vanity, and updated shower experience in the master bedroom that you won~t want to miss . Comes with access to the 24 hour gym, a pool open from 10am to 11pm, a 24 hour front desk, a Business/ Conference room available upon reservation, and a huge sundeck. You can securely park your car in the underground garage and make your way towards all of the nearby local treasures in Little Italy, Harbor East, Fells Point, and the Baltimore Harbor. See it today!