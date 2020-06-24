All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 250 PRESIDENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
250 PRESIDENT STREET
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

250 PRESIDENT STREET

250 President St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Little Italy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 President St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Don~t Miss your chance to reside in this Pristine 2 Br/ 2ba condo located in the heart of Harbor East. With a massive walk in closet, and His and Hers vanity, and updated shower experience in the master bedroom that you won~t want to miss . Comes with access to the 24 hour gym, a pool open from 10am to 11pm, a 24 hour front desk, a Business/ Conference room available upon reservation, and a huge sundeck. You can securely park your car in the underground garage and make your way towards all of the nearby local treasures in Little Italy, Harbor East, Fells Point, and the Baltimore Harbor. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have any available units?
250 PRESIDENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have?
Some of 250 PRESIDENT STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 PRESIDENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
250 PRESIDENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 PRESIDENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 250 PRESIDENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET offers parking.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 PRESIDENT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET has a pool.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 250 PRESIDENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 PRESIDENT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland