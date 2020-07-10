248 ROBERT STREET

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS. Please make sure you are following all CDC protocols. If you have been exhibiting any cold/or flu-like symptoms or if you have been exposed to the virus, do not attend the showing. If you are conducting an in-person showing, gloves and face masks. are required. The tenants appreciate your cooperation! Easy Living in Bolton Hill in this spacious rental built circa 2002 with 2 Car Garage and Driveway. 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths including Master Bedroom w/Ensuite Master Bath w/shower and soaking tub. Modern Kitchen, Lg Living/Dining Room Combo with Fireplace and Deck. 1st Floor Den/Office or possibly 4th bedroom. Washer/Dryer. Central AC. Great location for Hopkins, U of Maryland and U of Baltimore, MICA and Peabody. EZ Commute to DC on MARC Train from this location. Each applicant to provide a $40 application fee/credit check.