248 ROBERT STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

248 ROBERT STREET

248 Robert Street · No Longer Available
Location

248 Robert Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS. Please make sure you are following all CDC protocols. If you have been exhibiting any cold/or flu-like symptoms or if you have been exposed to the virus, do not attend the showing. If you are conducting an in-person showing, gloves and face masks. are required. The tenants appreciate your cooperation! Easy Living in Bolton Hill in this spacious rental built circa 2002 with 2 Car Garage and Driveway. 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths including Master Bedroom w/Ensuite Master Bath w/shower and soaking tub. Modern Kitchen, Lg Living/Dining Room Combo with Fireplace and Deck. 1st Floor Den/Office or possibly 4th bedroom. Washer/Dryer. Central AC. Great location for Hopkins, U of Maryland and U of Baltimore, MICA and Peabody. EZ Commute to DC on MARC Train from this location. Each applicant to provide a $40 application fee/credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 ROBERT STREET have any available units?
248 ROBERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 ROBERT STREET have?
Some of 248 ROBERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 ROBERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
248 ROBERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 ROBERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 248 ROBERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 248 ROBERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 248 ROBERT STREET offers parking.
Does 248 ROBERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 ROBERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 ROBERT STREET have a pool?
No, 248 ROBERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 248 ROBERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 248 ROBERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 248 ROBERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 ROBERT STREET has units with dishwashers.

