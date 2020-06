Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 bedroom rental with a large living area and eat-in kitchen. Newly fully finished basement could be used for a second living area, office or great storage. Upstairs third walk through bedroom could be used for an office as well. Brand new carpet and freshly painted! Steps from Patterson Park with PARKING!