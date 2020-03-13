244 Robert St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 townhome with a den in Bolton Hill!



Property highlights

- Fully updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances

- Plenty of space with a huge eat in kitchen and large living room

- Ample parking with 1 car garage, 2 car driveway, private lot, and street parking

- Great location within short distance of highways, public transportation, UMD Medical, MICA, and UB

- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis



Available now!



(RLNE5806815)