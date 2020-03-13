All apartments in Baltimore
244 Robert St
244 Robert St

244 Robert Street · (833) 361-5697
Location

244 Robert Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 townhome with a den in Bolton Hill!

Property highlights
- Fully updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances
- Plenty of space with a huge eat in kitchen and large living room
- Ample parking with 1 car garage, 2 car driveway, private lot, and street parking
- Great location within short distance of highways, public transportation, UMD Medical, MICA, and UB
- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Available now!

(RLNE5806815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Robert St have any available units?
244 Robert St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Robert St have?
Some of 244 Robert St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Robert St currently offering any rent specials?
244 Robert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Robert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Robert St is pet friendly.
Does 244 Robert St offer parking?
Yes, 244 Robert St does offer parking.
Does 244 Robert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Robert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Robert St have a pool?
No, 244 Robert St does not have a pool.
Does 244 Robert St have accessible units?
No, 244 Robert St does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Robert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Robert St does not have units with dishwashers.
