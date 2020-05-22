Rent Calculator
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM
1 of 6
2436 North Calvert Street
2436 North Calvert Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2436 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9751e7207d ---- BRAND NEW UNITS! Free parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2436 North Calvert Street have any available units?
2436 North Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2436 North Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
2436 North Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 North Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 2436 North Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2436 North Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 2436 North Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 2436 North Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 North Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 North Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 2436 North Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 2436 North Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 2436 North Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 North Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 North Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 North Calvert Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2436 North Calvert Street has units with air conditioning.
