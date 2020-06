Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated townhome, 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the kitchen as well as laminate flooring throughout. The basement is not finished but could put carpet down there for a more finished feel. The back yard is fenced in.



Property Highlights:



* Fenced Yard

* Laminate and tile flooring

* Newly Renovated

* Custom Kitchen

* Washer and Dryer in Unit



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5099281)