Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD

2347 Annapolis Road · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Annapolis Road, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Reclaimed rental with Charm and Exotic finishes makes this 2 bedroom, 1 full bath the best rental in Westport! Great location and amenities. This home features a front porch, wood floors, reclaimed wood finishes everywhere, open layout with modern kitchen, rear porch, rear fenced in yard with fire pit, water views of the Inner Harbor, 2 bedrooms with wood floors, separated full bath with separate sink area. Partially finished basement with room for rec room, storage, washer dryer,etc. Make this your NEW HOME NOW! Enjoy the CITY LIFE! Near Light Rail, 295, 95, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have any available units?
2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have?
Some of 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offer parking?
No, 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have a pool?
No, 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
