2347 ANNAPOLIS ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Reclaimed rental with Charm and Exotic finishes makes this 2 bedroom, 1 full bath the best rental in Westport! Great location and amenities. This home features a front porch, wood floors, reclaimed wood finishes everywhere, open layout with modern kitchen, rear porch, rear fenced in yard with fire pit, water views of the Inner Harbor, 2 bedrooms with wood floors, separated full bath with separate sink area. Partially finished basement with room for rec room, storage, washer dryer,etc. Make this your NEW HOME NOW! Enjoy the CITY LIFE! Near Light Rail, 295, 95, etc.